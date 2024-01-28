Isaak performing at Sydney's State Theatre in 2009. Getty

“I am sitting on my front porch in Nashville, Tennessee and smiling. I have been stuck in my house for 9 days because of the snow. But I have been in a great mood as I know I’m going back to Australia!" Isaak said in a statement.

“I think it’s my favourite place to tour … or just hang out. I’m so ready! Bring on the sun! Bring on the beach! I think I’m gonna wax my guitar …. I told you I was excited!”

He will also play five concerts as part of the A Day On The Green outdoor music festival happening across Australia in April.

Isaak will play at the festival on April 6 at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Victoria, April 7 at Peter Lehmann Wines in Tanunda, South Australia, and April 13 at Bimbadgen in Pokolbin, New South Wales.

He will also play the festival on April 14 at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral, New South Wales as well as on April 20 at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton, Queensland.

Festival tickets will be on sale from February 2 at 11 am AEDT.

Isaak hasn't performed in Australia since 2016. Getty

Chris Isaak is an international rockstar beloved by many for his wide vocal range, his rockability revivalist style, and well... his good looks!

Most popularly known for "Wicked Game" which has surpassed over half a billion streams on Spotify, as well as hits such as "Blue Hotel", "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing," and "Somebody's Crying."

Though he has yet to win any Grammy's for music, his 1995 album Forever Blue was nominated for Best Rock Albumn in 1996 and his hit single "Somebody's Crying" was nominated for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance that same year.