“To be honest, we’re just lazy,” Chloe, 34, told TV Week when asked why they hadn’t yet got married.

“We know we’re soulmates, we know we’re committed, so we’re just like, ‘OK, we’ll get to the paperwork when we have time.’”

They’ve now found that time. Given the tragic events of 2020, Chloe has decided she no longer wants to delay officially becoming Mrs Driskill.

“This year has really put into perspective, for everyone, that there’s no time like the present,” explains a source.

While Chloe had previously revealed that she and James were considering tying the knot Down Under, the insider speculates that the nuptials will now take place at Olivia’s ranch in Santa Ynez, California. Chloe, James and her dad, Matt Lattanzi - who live not far from each other in Portland, Oregon - are planning on driving down.

“It’s not the wedding Chloe would have wanted, but so much has changed this year. And with Olivia’s health… well, the most important thing to Chloe is that she has her mum by her side on the biggest day of her life.”

The wedding has been a long time coming for Olivia, 72.



Shortly after Chloe and James announced their engagement, she said, “As mother of the bride, I am looking forward to it… just being there to help Chloe and make it the day she and James envision for themselves.”

