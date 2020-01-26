The stranger keeps his distance... RT

But moves closer as the girl opens the door. RT

He catches it before it closes RT

The footage cuts to the interior of the apartment building, where the girl is seen walking up the stairs and around the corner into the hallway.

The strange man – still keeping a small distance – follows behind the tot.

It's at this point that the clever child thwarts whatever he has in mind.

He follows her into the building... RT

...And up the stairs RT

Displaying some quick-thinking, the nine-year-old begins to turn down the hallway towards the lift, but instead turns and hides behind the letterboxes, out of sight as the man heads to the lift and presses the button.

The little girl quietly slips back down the stairs while the stranger's back is turned, as he waits by the lift a moment, before moving to leave the building himself.

But what he didn't realise was that the girl's dad wasn't far away – and she went straight to him to get her inside safely. As the stranger leaves, the CCTV captures him exiting the building and walking straight past the little girl and her dad – who called the police, Russia Today reports.

The stranger passes the girl and her father as he exits the building RT

Finally, she is safe inside RT

Social media users were full of praise for the girl and her quick-thinking actions.

"She was very smart to be dodging him as much as possible while keeping calm like that," wrote one Reddit user.

"Smart girl that was thinking quickly and was really aware of her surroundings!" shared another.

The man was "reportedly a registered patient with mental health issues", according to RT, and was detained by police.

"The police won’t launch a criminal case, though, with the girl’s parents informed that 'there has been no crime committed.'"