Ingredients
- ¹⁄³ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup Dijon mustard
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tsps smoked paprika
- 700g (12) chicken tenderloins, trimmed
- 2 bunches asparagus spears, trimmed, halved
- 3 small oranges
- 60g baby rocket leaves
- ½ cup pitted kalamata olives
- 100g smooth feta, chopped
Instructions
1. Combine 2 tblsps oil, 2 tblsps mustard, 2 cloves garlic and paprika in a large bowl. Add chicken. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.
2. Heat a lightly oiled, barbecue flat plate over a medium to high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked. Remove. Cover to keep warm.
3. Add asparagus to same oiled, heated plate. Cook, turning for about 2 minutes, or until just tender. Remove.
4. Meanwhile, make salad. Squeeze juice from 1 orange, you will need ¼ cup juice. Cut skin and white pith from remaining oranges. Thinly slice oranges. Transfer to a bowl.
5. Whisk juice with remaining oil, mustard and garlic in a jug. Add to oranges with rocket and olives. Toss gently.
6. Serve chicken thickly sliced with asparagus and salad. Scatter over feta.