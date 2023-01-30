Chicken and asparagus with orange olive salad New Idea

Ingredients

¹⁄³ cup olive oil

¼ cup Dijon mustard

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsps smoked paprika

700g (12) chicken tenderloins, trimmed

2 bunches asparagus spears, trimmed, halved

3 small oranges

60g baby rocket leaves

½ cup pitted kalamata olives

100g smooth feta, chopped

Instructions

1. Combine 2 tblsps oil, 2 tblsps mustard, 2 cloves garlic and paprika in a large bowl. Add chicken. Toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Heat a lightly oiled, barbecue flat plate over a medium to high heat. Add chicken. Cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until cooked. Remove. Cover to keep warm.

3. Add asparagus to same oiled, heated plate. Cook, turning for about 2 minutes, or until just tender. Remove.

4. Meanwhile, make salad. Squeeze juice from 1 orange, you will need ¼ cup juice. Cut skin and white pith from remaining oranges. Thinly slice oranges. Transfer to a bowl.

5. Whisk juice with remaining oil, mustard and garlic in a jug. Add to oranges with rocket and olives. Toss gently.

6. Serve chicken thickly sliced with asparagus and salad. Scatter over feta.