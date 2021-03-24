Pictured from left to right, Sailor, Scout and Sunday - all around the same age. Instagram

"A lot of similarities between them. They all have button noses!" she went on to write.

"Sailor had the most hair. It was a delicious strawberry blonde crop at this stage. Scout had the darkest eyes, in fact we didn’t know she had one brown one blue at that point," Chezzi penned.

The mum-of-three also gushed: "Sunday has the fairest and daintiest features out of all of them."



She added: "3 little healthy and happy girls, each with their very own special personalities. How very blessed we are!"

Gran and Chezzi welcomed their new baby girl in February. Instagram

The most notable similarities among the girls are between Scout and Sunday, who look near identical.

Fellow friends and fans took a turn to gush over the trio, with many commenting on how alike the two youngest Denyers look.

Em Rusciano penned: "Scout and Sunday are basically twins!!"

Lauren Dubois added: "Isn’t it amazing how Sailor and Scout look so much like them today. Like you can totally tell that’s them even though they’re so tiny!"

Meanwhile, another user wrote: "So beautiful. Scout and sunday are definitely the same. Litttle sailor is like dad i think. The other two are all mum. Enjoy your little family."

So cute! Instagram

Grant and Chezzi first announced the arrival of the third daughter on the 12th of February in an Instagram post, where they said they were "over-the-moon excited" of their brand new baby girl.

"She was actually born on Wednesday the 10th but we’ve been keeping it our little family secret, until her sisters Sailor & Scout were allowed to meet her this morning, once hospital Covid rules were relaxed overnight," they wrote.

The proud parents even documented the moment when Sailor and Scout were first introduced to their tiny sister - both posting identical pictures and captions.