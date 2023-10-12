Brand Solutions Australia

The recalled Energy Water are bottles with the best before date up to and including 26th December 2023 and the recalled Protein Water are bottles with the best before date up to and including 28th December 2023.

The products have been on sale at Chemist Warehouse stores nationwide.

"Food products contaminated with Aureobasidium melanogenum may cause illness if consumed," the recall notice from Food Standards Australia New Zealand, issued on Wednesday, said.

The affected product SHOULD NOT be consumed and can be returned and fully refunded at the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about their health are urged to seek medical advice.

The specific batch numbers affected are: 22300-1, 22300-2, 22300-3, 22301-1, and 22256-1 for the Protein Water, and 22299-1, 22298-1, and 22255-1 for the Energy Water.

For further information, Brand Solutions Australia encourages you to contact them on 03 8399 9419 or admin@bsause.com.au