Chelsy stepping out in Africa.

It’s another potential blow for Meghan, whose own charitable endeavours have been overshadowed recently by her and Prince Harry’s personal struggles.

On top of all this, Prince Harry’s former relationship with Chelsy returned to the spotlight recently following a royal expert’s revelation that the pair were in touch just days before his wedding last year.

Chelsy Davy was Prince Harry's first love. Getty

Should Meghan be worried? Getty

Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince Harry and Chelsy shared a teary phone call in the lead-up to his big day. “It was their final call, a parting call,” Katie revealed.

Chelsy previously told the Daily Mail back in 2016 that she “couldn’t cope” with the media attention during their seven-year relationship, and that this was reportedly a key reason for their eventual split.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes are taking a break from royal life as they head to the US to join Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland for the holidays.

