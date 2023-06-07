Harry and Chelsy were in an on and off again relationship from 2004 until 2011. Getty

Opening up about why their romance fizzled out in his memoir Spare, Harry wrote that royal life just didn’t suit Chelsy.

“I cherished Chels’s carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought. She wore short skirts and high boots, danced with abandon, drank as much tequila as I did, and I cherished all those things about her…but I couldn’t help worrying about how Granny might feel about them.”

He added: “And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change and accommodate them…I [didn’t] know if Chels could handle it.”

Where Harry and Chelsy went the cameras were quick to follow. Getty

But despite the nature of their breakup, Chelsy has remained tightlipped about her relationship with Harry, telling The Times that she thought the pair would always be “good friends.”

Such good friends in fact that Chelsy even nabbed an invite to his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

What is Chelsy Davy doing today?

The Zimbabwean native graduated with a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Cape Town in 2006 and received a law degree from the University of Leeds in 2009.

Following this, Chelsy began to work as a trainee solicitor at the London law firm Allen & Overy, a position she held from 2011 until 2014 before ultimately quitting to pursue a new career.

In 2016 the blond bombshell revealed that she would be launching her own jewelry brand, Aya after studying at the Gemological Institute of America.

Royal life just wasn't for Chelsy. Getty

In 2020, the Aya brand expanded into the luxury travel sector, Chelsy revealing in an interview with Tatler Magazine that Aya would organise luxury African holidays.

She does have an active Instagram account where she shares snaps from her life, but posts sporadically, instead enjoying a quiet life away from press intrusion.

It has been reported that Chelsy currently lives in a four-storey Victorian townhouse in the West London suburb of Chiswick with her husband and son.

These exes are on good terms. Getty

Who is Chelsy Davy dating now?

After an unknown period of time together, Chelsy married hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott.

She gave birth to her first and only child, Leo, in January 2022.

So private is the life that Chelsy leads now, that no one outside her immediate circle of family and friends knew she was pregnant, or, even who the father was.

It took Chelsy four months after giving birth for her to reveal baby Leo's existence to the world.

Chelsy is now happily married and a mother of one. Getty/Instagram

Prior to marrying Sam, Chelsy dated television producer James Marshall for an unknown period of time before breaking up in 2018.

In 2020, she told Tatler that there was a “special person” in her life, but refused to disclose their identity.

“Yes, there is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it’s very new and I don’t want to say too much.”

Given the timeline of her nuptials and the birth of her son, we can assume of course that she was referring to her now husband Sam.