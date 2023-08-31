The delectable dish came from Khanh and his good friend Sarah Davidson (also known as spoonful_of_sarah ), who couldn't agree on a dish to make for their dinner.

Masterchef fan favourite Khanh Ong has shared his latest culinary creation online, a curious concoction that he has described as Cheeseburger Pasta.

From there an idea was born, combining both of their ideas in the one experimental dish!

Taking to his Instagram, Khanh shared a video documenting the cooking process of the recipe with his almost 250,000 followers.

"No idea if this was gonna work while making it and I'm so glad it worked," Khanh captioned the video.

"I felt a bit lazy too so it's one pot!" he then joked before adding: "Try this for yourself, trust me, make it!"

"Legit though this was so yummy!"

If you'd like to try Khanh's Cheeseburger Pasta Recipe for yourself, scroll on for the full recipe!