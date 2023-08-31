KHANH'S CHEESEBURGER PASTA RECIPE
Ingredients
2-3 tbsp Virgin Olive Oil
500g beef mince
1 large brown onion diced
3 - 25 (take your pick) cloves of garlic finely chopped
1.5tbsp flour
400ml crushed tomatoes
800ml - 1L eef stock
2-3 tbsp mustard
2 tbsp tomato sauce
1 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp onion powder
1.5 tsp smoked paprika
1/4 cup chopped pickles
300g dried pasta
More pickles unchopped
2ish cups shredded cheddar OR tasty cheese OR mozzarella
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
1. In a heavy pot on medium high add half the oil and beef mince. Cook till brown, add onions, and cook for about 3-4 minutes until softened then add garlic and cook for further 1-2 mins.
2. Remove the mince mixture and add the rest of the oil to the pot with the flour (you’re making a roux) You want to stir this well and let the flour just slightly go golden like the colour of a brown butter sauce.
3. Now add tomatoes, 800ml of the stock, mustard, tomato sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chopped pickles, and pasta.
4. Cook stirring for 2 minutes then add the beef back in, mix well then cover with a lid for 6-8mins. (You want to stir every couple of minutes so it doesn’t catch on the bottom)
5. Depending on your pasta at this point if it’s looking too dry add more stock, if it’s looking super wet take the lid off and cook it till the pasta is almost cooked (another 2-4 minutes)
6. Add the rest of the pickles, and cheese and stir well. Serve.