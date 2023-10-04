To celebrate International Taco Day, DoorDash and Guzman y Gomez have teamed up to offer taco lovers across the nation a deal worthy of a fiesta.

On Wednesday, October 4th only, you'll be able to get your hands on two tacos from Guzman y Gomez for just 99 cents if you order the tacos through the DoorDash app.

Simply add either two hard or soft tacos to your DoorDash cart, add the code TACO99 at checkout, and enjoy!

Unfortunately, the deal is limited to the first 5,000 who use the code so you'll have to get in quickly.