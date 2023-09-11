Roasted Apples and Strawberry Breakfast Bruschetta New Idea

Ingredients

350g fresh ricotta

²/³ cup Greek yoghurt

2 tblsps honey, plus extra to serve

6 thick slices pane di casa bread, toasted

Micro mint leaves, to decorate

ROASTED APPLES AND STRAWBERRIES

4 Pink Lady apples, cored, quartered

2 tblsps caster sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

250g punnet strawberries, hulled, quartered

Method

1 To make roasted apples and strawberries, combine ¼ cup water, apples, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a large roasting pan. Toss to combine.

2 Cook in a hot oven (200C), stirring halfway through cooking, for about 20 minutes, or until almost tender. Remove. Add strawberries. Cover roasting pan with foil. Stand for 10 minutes, or until strawberries have softened.

3 Meanwhile, combine ricotta, yoghurt and honey in a medium bowl. Mix well.

4 Spoon ricotta mixture evenly over toasted bread. Top with roasted apples

and strawberries. Drizzle with extra honey. Decorate with micro mint leaves.

TIP Honey can be replaced with maple syrup and strawberries with blueberries or blackberries.

Strawberries and Cream Doughnut Sundaes

Strawberries and Cream Doughnut Sundaes

Serves: 4 - Prep & Cook: 15 minutes

Ingredients

250g punnet strawberries, washed

1 tblsp caster sugar

6 mini jam doughnuts (30g each)

8 scoops strawberries and cream ice-cream

4 straws

Method

1 Cut 4 strawberries in half. Set aside to decorate.

2 Hull and halve remaining strawberries. Place in a blender with sugar. Blend until smooth.

3 Cut two of the doughnuts into 2cm pieces.

4 To serve, divide strawberry puree among four serving glasses (1-cup capacity). Divide chopped doughnuts among glasses. Top with ice-cream scoops.

5 Thread remaining doughnuts onto straws. Place in glasses. Decorate sundaes with halved strawberries.

TIP Try replacing strawberry puree with chopped strawberry jelly. Mini jam doughnuts are available from the bakery section of major supermarkets.

New Idea

Strawberry White Chocolate Tart

Serves: 12 - Prep & Cook: 45 minutes

Ingredients

½ x 250g packet Malt ‘O’ Milk biscuits

1½ cups Maltesers (140g)

75g unsalted butter, melted

Thickly sliced strawberries and coarsely chopped Maltesers, to decorate

FILLING

1¼ cups thickened cream

180g block white cooking chocolate, finely chopped

2 tblsps malted milk powder

1 tblsp honey

2 egg whites

Method

1 Grease a 24cm loose-base flan tin (base measuring 23cm).

2 Process biscuits in a food processor until finely crushed. Add Maltesers. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Add butter. Pulse until combined. Press firmly over base of pan. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

3 To make filling, heat ½ cup of cream in a small saucepan until hot. Remove. Add chocolate. Stir until smooth. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl. Cool to room temperature.

4 Beat remaining ¾ cup cream, malt powder and honey in a small bowl of an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold into chocolate mixture.

5 Beat egg whites in same, clean bowl of electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold into chocolate mixture until just combined. Pour over biscuit base. Refrigerate overnight until set.

6 Just before serving, place

tart on a plate. Decorate with strawberries and Maltesers

TIP Malted milk powder is available from supermarkets. Undecorated tart can be made up to two days ahead. Keep refrigerated until serving as it softens on standing.