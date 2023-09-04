Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have weathered plenty of speculation about their marriage over the years.
And recently, the royal couple put on a united front as they attempted to brush off fresh rumours of strife while holidaying in Corsica.
WATCH NOW: Prince Albert and Princess Charlene celebrate their wedding anniversary. Article continues after video.
Charlene, 45, and Albert, 65, appeared relaxed as they soaked up the Mediterranean sun and took a dip in the cool waters, even enjoying a rare cuddle on the water's edge.
They were joined by their children, eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
The couple enjoyed the sun with their children Jacques and Gabriella
MEGA
The timing of the trip certainly raised a few eyebrows, as it came just days after reports emerged that their 12-year marriage is now purely "ceremonial."
Sources claim Charlene did not return to Monaco following the family vacation but is instead "living in Switzerland and only sees her husband by appointment."
Charlene and Albert are putting on a united front
MEGA
They say she's promised to fly back to Monaco for official occasions.
Earlier this year, Charlene further fuelled break-up rumours when she was spotted out in Milan without her wedding ring.
The couple have regularly denied problems in their marriage in the past and are no doubt scrambling to shut down this latest gossip.