Supermodel Bella Hadid is used to draping on all kinds of outfits, but she probably wasn’t banking on a nip slip happening on the S/S 2018 catwalk for Alexandre Vauthier. She was as cool as a cucumber through the whole thing though, earning the respect of Fashion Week veterans and the general public alike.

15. Jennifer Lopez

The fiery Latina songstress isn’t shy on the red carpet, but we’re pretty sure she didn’t mean for this to happen at an LA launch party for her own brand! Fortunately, JLo handled the cleavage-baring incident in a calm and collected manner.

RELATED: Prince Harry Suffers A Bizarre Wardrobe Malfunction At Friend's Wedding

14. Jennifer Lawrence

Actress Jennifer Lawrence wore a daring gown while promoting her movie Red Sparrow. And while the dress was absolutely gorgeous, one nipple made an accidental appearance. Jennifer just laughed it off though.

13. Keira Knightley

Keira’s familiar with bosom-baring outfits from her Pirates of The Caribbean days, but she probably wasn’t banking on her Atonement gown exposing her chest. Like a queen, Keira brushed off the slip with ease.

12. Gigi Hadid

Nip slips must run in the family, as Bella’s older sister and fellow supermodel, Gigi Hadid, suffered the same problem while shooting for Maybelline in New York. But also like Bella, Gigi remained cool about it.

11. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway donned an almost see-through outfit for the School of Rock’s premiere. However, when the actress was in direct light you could see her nipples through the fabric... Oh well, she still looked fabulous!

10. Lily Allen

The British singer had an accidental slip during a performance at the 2014 V Festival! Fortunately, Lily just kept on going like a professional and didn’t let it get to her.

9. Behati Prinsloo

Poor Behati suffered a slip at the Vanity Fair party after the 2015 Oscars! Luckily her husband and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine was there to cover her chest.

8. Milla Jovovich

Milla's nipple once played peek-a-boo with guests at the Royal Albert Hall, but she was so stunning and effortlessly shook it off.

7. Angelina Jolie

Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie once stepped out confidently in a nipple-baring white dress and now multiple fans have set up Tumblr accounts dedicated solely to the moment! Talk about iconic...

6. Nicki Minaj

The star accidentally flashed her fans at the Made In America Festival. But Nicki is (rightly) confident when it comes to her body so she kept her cool.

5. Kim Kardashian

The reality star has had multiple uncensored wardrobe malfunctions. In fact, she’s had so many that she doesn't even seem fazed anymore. Slay.

RELATED: Jesinta Franklin's VERY Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Kendall Jenner

4. Emma Watson

The Harry Potter star once experienced a wardrobe slip but she handled herself with grace and dignity!

3. Britney Spears

Britney suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a performance but, like the star that she is, just kept going.

2. Janet Jackson

Who could forget when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson on national television during their Super Bowl performance? Janet faced insane backlash for the moment even though a) Justin was the one who pulled her top down and b) it was just a nipple; we all have them?! Janet deserves a long overdue apology from everyone for her public nip slip.

1. Mariah Carey

The GTFO singer was running errands when she experienced a cheeky nip slip. But Mariah is so elegant and confident that the malfunction didn’t even bother her.