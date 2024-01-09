Kellie Dickerson Getty

The beloved Aussie musical theatre director best known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked and The Book of Morman has died aged 53.

Dickerson directed some of the biggest theatre productions both in Australia and worldwide.

Her death comes just a few years after she was diagnosed with a rare brain condition.

“It was both a joy and honour to be your friend and agent,” her agent, Working Management said in a post.

“You gave so much to so many. A true icon of the industry. Your energy, kindness and talent were boundless."

The beloved British actor and star of the 1964 film, Mary Poppins, died at an assisted living home of natural causes on January 4. She was 100 years old at the time.

Johns is also well-known for her roles in Miranda, Mad About Men, and the 1973 Tony Award-winning musical, A Little Night Music.

Her manager, Mitch Clem, shared a statement to The Guardian that read: "My heart is heavy today with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives.”

"She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years.

"She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood.”