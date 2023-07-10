Method

1. Cut trimmed cauliflower into 3cm florets. Cut eggplant into 3cm pieces.

2. Heat an oiled, large frying pan over a medium to high heat. Add eggplant. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, or until lightly browned. Add curry paste. Stir for 1 minute.

3. Stir in cauliflower, coconut milk, chickpeas and 1 cup water. Bring to boil. Simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, or until cauliflower is tender. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve curry with steamed rice and fresh coriander leaves (optional).