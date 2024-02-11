Intensify your liner
"Make your eyes stand out by creating an intense wing," Hannah explains.
"It'll create an on-the-go dramatic effect without really having to do an elaborate full-face."
To create a more exaggerated bold wing, Hannah suggests using the Ciate London Fierce Wing Duo because it has two edges to perfect and define the shape.
Top Liquid Liner Products:
Go for glam
Achieving gorgeous, glowy cheeks is all down to a trusty stick highlighter.
"Apply highlighter strategically to the high points of your face, such as the very tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and Cupid's bow for a luminous glow," advises Hannah.
Then, to create a cohesive look, roll the same highlighter over your eyelids for an extra pop of shimmer.
Top Stick Highlighter Products:
- Nude by Nature Touch of Glow Highlight Stick in Opal, $24.95
- Mecca Max Off-Duty Glow Stick in Champagne, $19
Set with a spray
To make your makeup last all day (or night), you'll want to get your hot little hands on a setting spray. Some formulas are specially designed to hydrate while others are more long-wearing, however, Hannah recommends choosing one that does both.
"The Ciate London Watermelon Burst Setting Spray provides an all-night formula as well as a radiant, dewy finish to enhance your skin's natural radiance," she explains.
Top Setting Spray Products:
- Benefit The POREfessional Super Setter Makeup Setting Spray, $27
- Ciate London Watermelon Burst Setting Spray, $36
Level up your lips
"A bold lip colour, like a red or deep plum, can instantly transform your look," says Hannah. But only if it's done well!
"For longer-lasting lips, using a lip liner to outline and fill the sides of the lips before applying lipstick helps prevent feathering," she says.
Top Lip Products: