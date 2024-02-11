Kate frequently takes her makeup from day to night. Getty

Intensify your liner

"Make your eyes stand out by creating an intense wing," Hannah explains.

"It'll create an on-the-go dramatic effect without really having to do an elaborate full-face."

To create a more exaggerated bold wing, Hannah suggests using the Ciate London Fierce Wing Duo because it has two edges to perfect and define the shape.

Shining bright. Getty

Go for glam

Achieving gorgeous, glowy cheeks is all down to a trusty stick highlighter.

"Apply highlighter strategically to the high points of your face, such as the very tops of your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, and Cupid's bow for a luminous glow," advises Hannah.

Then, to create a cohesive look, roll the same highlighter over your eyelids for an extra pop of shimmer.

A solid setting spray always keeps Kate's makeup in place (even when she is playing sport). Getty

Set with a spray

To make your makeup last all day (or night), you'll want to get your hot little hands on a setting spray. Some formulas are specially designed to hydrate while others are more long-wearing, however, Hannah recommends choosing one that does both.

"The Ciate London Watermelon Burst Setting Spray provides an all-night formula as well as a radiant, dewy finish to enhance your skin's natural radiance," she explains.

Kate rarely dons a bold lip. Getty

Level up your lips

"A bold lip colour, like a red or deep plum, can instantly transform your look," says Hannah. But only if it's done well!

"For longer-lasting lips, using a lip liner to outline and fill the sides of the lips before applying lipstick helps prevent feathering," she says.

