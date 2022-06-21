Casey and a pal are seen taking the pup into the elevator. 9News

“I accompanied my friend Drew to a friend of her’s place,” Casey recalled.

“Whilst I was in the bathroom doing an exit wee, I could hear a commotion outside. The friend came and asked me to come out and settle Drew down.

“[She] was clearly very upset as she had witnessed a small dog yelping having been thrown across the room by a flatmate.”

“I was physically being pushed out of the apartment,” the Australian Idol alum added.

“Drew returned to collect her glasses whilst I waited in the doorway. When we walked down the hallway we saw the dog near the lifts, not knowing how it got there.”

Casey has denied stealing the pooch in statement posted to Facebook. Getty

She added that Drew was “still very upset about what had happened and had great concern for the dog’s welfare”.

“[She] decided to take the dog home so the people who were in the apartment that were heavily intoxicated could sober up and be more responsible with the poor dog,” she continued, adding that she "didn’t witness the dog being thrown".

She added, “I certainly do not condone any type of cruelty or abuse towards an animal whatsoever. I’m appalled and in shock.

“Drew’s heart was in the right place. She had all intentions of returning the dog provided the housemate was no longer there.

“[This] was confirmed [on Monday] via message to Drew.”

Casey explained she was "appalled and in shock." Supplied

"I agree Drew should have not taken the dog and should have advised the friend immediately that she had, not the next morning, and I can confirm 100% there was no conspiracy, plan or discussion about stealing the dog.

"I believe Drew has taken steps to report the incident to officials for further follow-up.

No animal should be in harm’s way or treated poorly.

"I have two adorable cats and a dog at my parent’s place and am a huge animal welfare advocate," Casey concluded.

Donatello's owner has reportedly denied claims of animal abuse.