The most controversial season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here has ended and so too has Dr. Chris Brown’s time hosting the family-favorite show.

But as Chris, 44, prepares for his new beginnings at Channel Seven, insiders say he might not be the only one leaving the jungle.

Indeed, New Idea hears whispers Julia Morris is nervous to stay on without her trusted sidekick as she looks to focus on her solo career.

WATCH NOW: Dr Chris Brown on I'm a Celebrity... winning Most Outstanding Reality Program at the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards. Article continues after video.