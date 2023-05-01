The most controversial season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here has ended and so too has Dr. Chris Brown’s time hosting the family-favorite show.
But as Chris, 44, prepares for his new beginnings at Channel Seven, insiders say he might not be the only one leaving the jungle.
Indeed, New Idea hears whispers Julia Morris is nervous to stay on without her trusted sidekick as she looks to focus on her solo career.
Speaking under the promise of anonymity, a TV insider says all won’t be lost for the show if Julia, 55, does decide to explore other ventures.
Popular radio duo Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little are rumoured to be waiting in the wings to take over as co-hosts on the new season.
Fresh off relaunching her stand-up comedy career, Julia has made little secret of the fact she is now prioritising her own work.
The thought of continuing on without Chris is said to be proving all too much.
“Gang, it’s true. I am back on tour in 2023. Full of the usual insanity,” she told her Instagram followers last month.
Radio's dynamic duo are being backed for an exciting new gig!
Insiders add that for Julia, the thought of developing a comedic-based relationship with a newcomer will be complicated.
“Trying to replicate the hilarious banter she and Chris had will be a challenge,” admits a source, who notes even Julia has admitted to being in “denial” over Chris’ shock exit.
Thankfully, a viable solution is underway with the secret plan to bring in ratings powerhouse Carrie and Tommy!
“They would be the breath of fresh air the show needs, especially being as funny and close as they are on radio and [were on] The Project,” assures the insider.
It’s not just Network 10 bigwigs who agree.
Their close bond could make for TV gold.
This year, I’m A Celebrity’s Facebook page has been inundated with fans wanting the duo to take over the reins.
“Tommy and Carrie would be so good,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Would love Tommy to host”.
Since Carrie, 42, became single, she and Tommy, 38, seem to have grown even closer, with some speculating that the pals might now be dating.