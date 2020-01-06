The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and mother, Carole, turned heads during a recent trip to the beach in the Caribbean. Getty

The socialite reminded the world why her svelte figure was in the spotlight during Kate’s 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Carole, 64, also paraded her age-defying physique in a black and white bikini, proving she is keeping up with her stunning daughters even as she approaches her 65th birthday.

According to Mail Online, Carole and Pippa both follow a strict diet which allows only certain foods, including turmeric, red wine, dates, walnuts, blueberries, apples, citrus fruits, parsley, capers, green tea, soy, strawberries, olive oil, red onion, rocket and kale.

Carole, 64, reportedly paraded her age-defying physique in a black and white bikini, proving she is keeping up with her stunning daughters even as she approaches her 65th birthday.

The pair were holidaying on the island, part of the French West Indies, along with other members of their family – except for Kate, William and their kids.

Pippa – the sister of Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge - and her financier husband James Matthews welcomed their baby son on Oct. 15.

At the time of their son's birth, a spokeswoman for Pippa Middleton and her husband said, “James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”

According to The Mail on Sunday, the new parents named their son after various family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Louis - who all share the middle name Arthur.

The name also reportedly pays tribute to James' late brother Michael, who disappeared in 1999 while attempting to climb Mount Everest aged just 22.

Michael is also the name of Pippa's father and it appears William is a nod to Pippa's brother-in-law Prince William.

