In it, she tells why she is unable to pay her fine.

'I am indebted to BMW Finance resulting from a personal guarantee in excess of $50,000,' she wrote.

'I have a fully drawn credit card with ANZ owing $30,000 and another personal debt exceeding $90,000, all of which I cannot pay.'

The fraud, who also now claims to be Ethiopian, added, 'Consequently, I am not able to pay the amounts ordered by Justice Mortimer.'

WATCH: CANCER FRAUD BELLE GIBSON RETURNS TO COURT