Cancer con woman Belle Gibson is up to old tricks again

The discovery of the vision comes a day after the 28-year-old’s Northcote home was raided and assets seized.

According to 7 News, the raid was in an effort to recoup part of a $500,000 fine she received for falsely claiming she cured herself of brain cancer through diet and alternative therapies.

Introducing herself in Oromo language, Gibson speaks at length about the current political situation in Ethiopia, embedding herself as part of the community and giving them advice.

“Don’t act alone, don’t act without moral, stay strong in your identity,” she tells her interviewer

Gibson’s reflections on how she became involved with the Ethiopian community goes as far as calling on Nobel Peace Prize winner and prime minister Abiy Ahmed to not follow the path of Ethiopian leaders of the past.

She also gives an assurance her heart is deeply invested with the Oromo people, after seeing their character and values and feels ‘blessed’ to be adopted in the community after she started volunteering four years ago.

The Federal Court fined Gibson $410,000 in 2017 for breaching consumer law when she claimed she had brain cancer but healed herself through diet and alternative therapies, going on to make a profit from her cookbook The Whole Pantry and an app with the same name.

Gibson received $440,500 from sales of her app and book but donated only about $10,000.

