Q: Can you eat chorizo raw or does it need to be cooked?

A: Yes, in most cases chorizo shouldn’t be eaten raw it needs to be cooked before eating. In very few cases chorizo is cured (you’ll find it in the cheese or deli case) and doesn’t need to be cooked. If you purchase it whole and from the meat case there is a high chance you will need to cook it first. Always check the label and if in doubt ask the butcher.