"She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves."

After facing an uphill battle herself to be accepted by the Royal Family, it’s surprising Camilla isn’t more willing to try anything to bring Harry and Meghan Markle back into the fold.

When Charles and Camilla first reignited their relationship in the late 90s, Harry, William and even The Queen vehemently disapproved of the pairing. It went so far as Harry and William refusing to attend their father’s 50th if Camilla was invited.

It took until The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 for Camilla to be officially named the next Queen Consort, until then she was told she would be given the title Princess Consort, out of respect for Charles’ first wife Diana.

This move allegedly angered Charles’ sister Princess Anne who told Camilla she would never think of her as queen.

“Rumours that Charles may walk back on his promise that Camilla would not be queen has riled Anne to no end, and she’s told both Charles and Camilla as much,” source revealed at the time.

“Anne has made it plain that Camilla will never be a true queen in the eyes of the British subjects.”

Lately the family have put on a united front while they grieve The Queen’s passing but the rift between Harry and his father still stands. It could be some time before they reconcile.

