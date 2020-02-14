Camilla ‘reduced to tears’ in devastating confrontation
This is so sad to read.
Camilla Parker Bowles has made a heartbreaking confession that she knows friends who have been victims of domestic violence.
The Duchess of Cornwall made the confession to MailOnline’s Rebecca English during an interview, branding it as “one of Britain’s most shameful secrets”.
The royal continued: “No one knows what goes on behind any front door.
“It affects everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are.
“That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organisations that can help you.
“Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help.”
Getty
The wife of Prince Charles addressed a crowd at Clarence House for the 15th anniversary of Safe Lives, a charity that takes a stand against domestic violence.
The royal says she will do everything in her power to urge victims to get help.
Getty
Camilla revealed: “I had [in 2016] the privilege of hearing incredibly brave women standing up to tell their stories – harrowing stories that reduced many of us listeners to tears.
“But with each story, the taboo around domestic abuse weakens and the silence that surrounds it is broken, so other sufferers can know that there is hope for them and they are not alone.
Getty
“You give us all hope that those survivors can live their lives in peace, and be victors, not victims of these horrendous crimes, hopefully ensuring that domestic abuse can be made a crime of the past.”