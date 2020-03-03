Camilla Parker Bowles will reportedly never be titled Queen consort when Prince Charles is eventually crowned King of England. Getty

“The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne,” the spokesman said.

“This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all.”

As the publication reported, the decision to give Camilla her Duchess title came out of respect for the previous Princess of Wales – Diana.

Camilla has never used her official princess title, but rather she fashioned herself as the Duchess of Cornwall after Charles’ Duchy estate.

With the Duchess’ popularity reportedly being on the rise, it’s believed Prince Charles would rather Camilla be referred to as the Queen Consort.

The royal revelation comes after biographer Penny Junor claimed that Camilla’s family still worry about her following her brothers tragic death in 2014.

In her 2017 biography ‘The Duchess’, Penny says the Duchess of Cornwall still struggles to deal with her brothers tragic passing.

Penny revealed: “The whole family was devastated. Camilla found it particularly difficult.

“Her family still worries about her.

“Amongst other things, they worry that she hasn’t properly processed the grief of her brother’s death and that she is still living in her nerves,” she claimed.