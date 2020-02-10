Tension is reportedly nearing breaking point between long-time royal adversaries Duchess Camilla and Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson. Getty

But, according to one royal insider, Prince Charles’ wife views this venture as Fergie’s latest attempt to “cash in” on her royal association.

“She finds Sarah such a shameless opportunist,” the insider reveals.

The pair’s troubled relationship goes back to Fergie’s loyalty to her close friend and Prince Charles’ first wife, the late Princess Diana.

The latest gripe involves Fergie’s move to launch a lifestyle brand dubbed ‘The Duchess Collection’. Getty

“The bad blood between these two is only getting worse and will certainly flare up when they come face to face at Beatrice’s wedding,” the source added.

Camilla’s rumoured disdain over Fergi’s gig comes after it was reported she could make an appearance on her favourite TV show later this year.

Fans of the UK's Strictly Come Dancing are convinced the Duchess of Cornwall will appear in the upcoming season of the show, and there has been a flurry of bets placed after odds were slashed.

Prince Charles’ wife views this venture as Fergie’s latest attempt to “cash in” on her royal association. Getty

Bookmakers Coral has odds on Camilla competing for the Glitterball Trophy at 100 to one.

John Hill, from Coral, told Express: “Camilla is a huge Strictly fan and many punters feel as though the Duchess of Cornwall will appear on the show herself this year as a contestant.”

Camilla has been a longtime fan of the show and is even said to have forced her husband Prince Charles to watch it with her each week.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!