Camilla Parker Bowles has seemingly shocked royal fans by working as a “trolley dolly” for a day at a volunteer event for the British National Healthcare Service. Getty

At one point, the Duchess even made a joke about how she’d joined a very elite club and become a “very ancient trolley dolly”, Express reported.

Camilla then commended a group of volunteers, who currently work in the system, saying: “I see a lot of you around the country, and I know what an incredible job you do.”

After the news of the Duchess’ visit went viral, many enthusiastic fans took to Twitter to praise her for raising awareness for such a valuable and rewarding service.

“Thank you, Princess Camilla, for all of your hard work. I love following your posts, concerning all the charities you support, & people you help. Thank you,” one person wrote.

The Duchess was attending the RVS Big Trolley Push recruitment campaign at Leicester General Hospital on Tuesday, when she took a moment to try her hand at pushing a trolley. Getty

“Good affirmation of the importance of volunteers,” another person stated.

A third person added: “How fantastic for the staff and the patients.”

Camilla’s trolley-pushing appearance comes after she and Prince Charles joined Prince William and Kate Middleton on a rare joint engagement.

The royal couples also visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough on Tuesday, where Wills also took part in some wheelchair basketball.

The 72-year-old was all smiles as she made her way around the corridors with the trolley in hand, while promoting the service, which aims to help its older volunteers stay active. Getty

Hilarious footage from the event, which was shared to Twitter, shows the Duke of Cambridge struggling to dunk the ball in the hoop, until his father offered a helping hand.

As Wills repeatedly misses the hoop, Charles rushes to his aid and pushes him closer towards the hoop, which causes the crowd in the background to laugh out loud.

The foursome visited the rehabilitation centre as part of their full day tour of Leicestershire, which is the first joint visit for both couples in nine years.