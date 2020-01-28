Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been photographed attending a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland on Monday. Getty

The post continued: “Around 200 Holocaust survivors from across the world joined world leaders at a service today to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration and death camps.”



“On this day in 1945, the Soviet army entered Auschwitz-Birkenau and liberated thousands of prisoners. More than 1.1 million people died at the concentration camp, including nearly 1 million Jews.”

The royal wife of Prince Charles joined the likes of Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the service. Getty

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria lays a candle at the Auschwitz Memorial as Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and her husband Prince Daniel look on during the official ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site. Getty

olish President Andrzej Duda and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda lead official delegations to lay candles at the Auschwitz Memorial. Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Charles delivered a speech at Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Memorial, for the World Holocaust Forum last Thursday.

Prince of Wales Charles speaks at the 5th World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in West Jerusalem on January 23. Getty

“The Holocaust must never be allowed to become simply a fact of history: we must never cease to be appalled, nor moved by the testimony of those who lived through it. Their experience must always educate, and guide, and warn us.”