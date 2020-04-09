Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have finally been reunited, following their lengthy separation due to the strict quarantine rules surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation”, a Clarence House spokesperson allegedly said at the time, Mail Online reported.

The reason why Camilla had to remain in seclusion, despite her negative status, is because it can take up to two weeks for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

“If you live with someone who has symptoms, you'll need to self-isolate for 14 days from the day their symptoms started,” the NHS guidelines state.

Despite being reunited, it appears the royal couple have been dealt another cruel blow, after it was revealed they will be spending their wedding anniversary in lockdown. Getty

According to Express, Charles and Camilla’s special day will now be a muted affair, which they will spend in isolation at Birkhall on the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

While the couple had planned to spend Easter in Scotland, most likely surrounded by family and friends, with lockdown measures in place, it looks as though it will be a soiree for two.

This year marks the couple’s crystal wedding anniversary, which represents 15 years of marriage since they tied the knot on April 9, 2005.

Clarence House reportedly confirmed Charles was allowed to leave self-isolation after seven days on the advice of his doctor and in accordance with NHS guidelines. Getty