Prince Charles has reportedly recovered from coronavirus is no longer required to stay in self-isolation, but Camilla must remain under quarantine until the end of the week. Getty

On Monday, Clarence House reportedly confirmed Charles was allowed to leave self-isolation after seven days on the advice of his doctor and in accordance with NHS guidelines.

“Having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation”, a Clarence House spokesperson allegedly said at the time, Mail Online reported.

The reason why Camilla must remain in seclusion, despite her negative status, is because it can take up to two weeks for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

“If you live with someone who has symptoms, you'll need to self-isolate for 14 days from the day their symptoms started,” the NHS guidelines state.

“If you get symptoms, self-isolate for seven days from when your symptoms start, even if it means you're self-isolating for longer than 14 days.

“If you do not get symptoms, you can stop self-isolating after 14 days,” the health authority concluded.

In contrast, people with confirmed COVID-19 symptoms are only required to stay under quarantine for seven days from when signs are first diagnosed.

"After seven days, if you do not have a high temperature, you do not need to self-isolate,” the NHS website states.

“If you still have a high temperature, keep self-isolating until your temperature returns to normal,” the guidelines add.

“You do not need to self-isolate if you just have a cough after seven days. A cough can last for several weeks after the infection has gone.”

As a result of the strict guidelines, Camilla and Charles will not be reunited in person until the end of the week at the very earliest.