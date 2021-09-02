Cameron Daddo and his wife sometimes sleep in separate bedrooms due to his snoring. Instagram

The reason the couple sometimes opt for different bedrooms is due to Cam's snoring. .

"If I'm not sleeping well then I'm cranky and I'm cranky at him so I always say it's for the marriage, not against the marriage, that we sometimes sleep separately," Alison said during their podcast.

Larry then asked the Home & Away alum if he has managed to improve upon the habit, to which Cam insisted that, although he's "tried everything", nothing has been successful.

Cameron Daddo once appeared on Home & Away with Georgie Parker (right). Instagram

"I've tried everything, from those strips, I put the thing in my mouth for a while that brought my mouth forward... maybe it's the extra glass of red wine at night time."

"Well you found a solution; separate bathrooms, separate bedrooms, separate everything," fellow presenter Sally Bowrey added.

The loved-up couple share three children, daughters Lotus, 24, and Bodhi, 14, and son River, 20, and this isn't the first time they've spoken candidly about their family life.

In a previous episode of their podcast, Cam confessed to "gaslighting" his wife.

WATCH: Cameron Daddo and Georgie Parker test their friendship (Article continues after video)

After Alison compared a genuine apology to gaslighting (that is, emotional manipulation that forces someone to question their own sanity), the Packed To The Rafters alum confessed he has been guilty of the latter.

“I’ve done that to you. I’ve done that. And you know I’ve done that," the actor revealed.

He added: “This is where it’s hard. This is why it’s so difficult to look at the way we hurt people. And I’ve done that with you, [told you] ‘you’re crazy, you’re nuts’ And I’ll apologise again.”