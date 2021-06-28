Cam was starstruck when meeting Keith. Instagram

The 37-year-old added, "Still buzzing!"

Some fans delighted with Cam in the comments.

"You lucky lucky man! Such a huge fan of this talented, modest and lovely and handsome human! So jelly right now ❤️," one wrote.

"Sweet baby Jesus. What are the chances bro. How did Keith urban get to meet you. Hahahaha. Love u," another added.

But others just couldn't help but take a swipe at the reality star, with one writing, "A REAL famous person", referring to Keith Urban.

Cam, however, took the comment in his stride, replying to the heckler, "Absolutely mate! What a man!".

Keith Urban recently celebrated a 15th wedding anniversary with Nicole Kidman. Instagram

While Keith and Cam have very different claims to fame, they share a similarity in that they are both in loving relationships with their respective significant others.

Just this Friday, Keith shared his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife Nicole Kidman.

In honour of the big day, the musician took to Instagram to gush over his bride, sharing a photo of the two of them locked in a tight embrace, writing, "Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today ♥️♥️🌹🌹"

Nicole herself shared a rather different and steamy anniversary tribute to Keith.

Cam, meanwhile, announced that he and his wife Jules Robinson were headed into the two-week Sydney lockdown.

"Wishing everyone, every family, every business in Sydney all the very best over the next 2 weeks 💙Take care & trust we can get through🙏🏽," the reality star wrote alongside a snap of the two of them.

At least they'll have each other throughout this tough time.

