Butter is the perfect addition to so many delicious sweet and savoury recipes but between countries, we like to measure it in different ways. Have you stumbled across a recipe where it calls for butter in cups but only have a scale? We’ve got you sorted.

Generally speaking, most recipes require butter in grams but if you’ve found a recipe where butter is measured in cups, teaspoons or tablespoons, never fear! These handy charts will help you decipher your butter requirements and keep cooking that delicious meal.

The tables below also work perfectly for margarine.