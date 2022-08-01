A Starr is born! Instagram

And while she always planned on giving her first child the middle name 'Amari', she originally had different plans for the bub's first name.

“She was going to be named Rain and I knew I wanted Amari for her middle name because that means miracle or promise of god, but I also loved the name Starr and the way Starr Amari sounded together, well, it was perfect," she explained.

Recently, Brynne told New Idea that while motherhood was challenging, she wouldn't trade it for anything in the world.

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since Starr arrived,” Brynne laughed.

Brynne originally planned on calling her daughter 'Rain'. Photographer: Phillip Castleton. Hair and makeup: Katryna Cooke.

“But I wouldn’t trade being a mum for anything – I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she added.

While she had initially closed the door on parenthood a decade ago after being told she was unable to conceive, Brynne admitted she didn’t expect to take to mum life quite so easily.

“I didn’t think I had any maternal instinct,” Brynne explained. “Even while pregnant, I couldn’t quite believe it was happening, but as soon as she arrived, we bonded and it all felt very natural.”

She added of the bub's growing personality, “I can tell she’s going to be very strong-willed. She’s always wriggling around and doesn’t want to be dressed in what I put her in."

Brynne says she's "the happiest" she's ever been. Phillip Castleton

Brynne previously revealed Starr’s biological dad, who she prefers to keep anonymous, won’t be a part of her life, but he has already met her twice.

“I’m still not sure what role he will have, but we’ve met up and he took us out to dinner and [Starr and he] spent some time together, which was really nice.”

And while Brynne would still love to find her fairytale happily-ever-after ending, dating is firmly on the back burner for now.

“There is plenty of time for that later on. Right now my whole life is Starr – she’s my everything,” she said.