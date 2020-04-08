Exes Bruce and Demi are in lockdown together. Instagram

Scout was seen posing in the background of the shot with her leg in the air while Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, stood on a chair.

They all wore the same green pyjamas, including the family's doggo.

Squad goals! Instagram

Demi also shared a shot of the lockdown squad to her Instagram, captioning the group shot "family bonding".

Actors Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000. After their split, the Die Hard star wed Emma Heming in 2009, and they share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Demi meanwhile, also had marriages with Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.