Justin's baby confession

In one of the book’s most shocking chapters, Britney shares for the very first time that her ex, Justin Timberlake got her pregnant, but she had a termination.

The pair met each other as pre-teens on The All New Mickey Mouse Club and began dating in 1999, just as their careers were taking off.

“I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Britney writes.

She continued that “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy”, as he felt they were “too young” to have a baby.

Britney describes the abortion as “agonising”, and adds that she “never would have done it” had the decision been left up to her.

At the time of going to press, Justin’s representatives were yet to respond. But a source claims the singer, 42, is “focusing” on his wife Jessica Biel and their two sons, and would prefer it if people didn’t keep on “bringing up the past”.

Britney and her mum. Getty

Teen drinking with mum

The Woman in Me hits shelves this week – and it delivers one juicy bombshell after the next! The singer’s relationship with her mum Lynne comes under the microscope, with Britney recalling they used to enjoy cocktails together when she was underage.

Britney, now 41, says she and Lynne, 68, “would drink daiquiris” – which they called ‘toddies’ – from the time she was “in eighth grade”.

Britney says that it was a fun experience.

“I loved that I was able to drink with my mum every now and then,” she writes.

Body-shamed by dad

Britney’s toxic relationship with her father Jamie has been well-documented in the years when she was under his conservatorship control.

However, a new story in her memoir claims he also body shamed Brit during this difficult period.

“He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it,” Britney pens.

She adds that Jamie, 71, always made her feel like she was “never good enough” even though she’d “accomplished so much”.

Britney and her third husband, Sam Asghari. Getty

Was Sam a sham?

Many wondered if Britney would write about her third husband, Sam Asghari, and address the comments that the marriage was all for show, given they split in August after one year.

Brit had nearly finished the book at the time of the split, but sources insist it didn’t impact her portrayal of Sam, 29.

The fitness trainer has also confirmed that he has read the tome and is “very proud” of his ex-wife.

“She put a lot of work into it,” he said happily.

Notebook near miss

Once she’d achieved global pop princess status, Britney turned her attentions to becoming a screen queen in the early 2000s.

After making her film debut in Crossroads, Britney shares she auditioned for the lead role opposite Ryan Gosling in The Notebook.

“The casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams,” Brit writes, adding that in the end she was glad she didn’t do it.

The star explained making Crossroads ended up putting her off acting, as she struggled to emotionally disconnect from her character.

She says “that was pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved”.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger. Getty

Secret bond with Michelle & Heath

Michelle Williams will narrate the book’s audio version.

While she might seem like a surprise choice, New Idea hears the actress, 43, has shared a private friendship with Britney for many years.

Their bond stems back to the untimely death of Michelle’s former partner, Heath Ledger, who Britney was pals with.

“Britney was almost as devastated as Michelle when Heath died,” says a source.

“She was there for Michelle in a way no-one else could.”

Buzz off

In 2007, Britney reached her lowest ebb when she was photographed shaving her head.

At the time, the singer was constantly targeted by paparazzi, in the midst of divorcing Kevin Federline, and raising their young sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Looking back, Britney writes that shaving her head was a defiant act.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” she explains.

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”