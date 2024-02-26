It's been eight years since Bridget Jones's Baby - the third film in the Bridget Jones's Diary series - was released, and now, it has been reported that Bridget Jones will be making a comeback, with a fourth movie set to begin filming in just a few months!

Here's the best part... Renee Zellweger will be back starring as Bridget, 23 years after fans first fell in love with her in 2001. And what's more, c-stars Colin Firth and Hugh Grant have both been reported to be returning "in some capacity".

WATCH NOW: Renee Zellwegger and Patrick Dempsey reveal their favourite scenes in Bridget Jones's Baby