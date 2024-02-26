The new movie is believed to be based on author Helen Fielding's 2013 novel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy which begins four years after Mark's death. The book follows Bridget as a single mum and navigating how to keep her dating life alive while she tries and struggles with social media and dating apps.
It is not confirmed whether the new movie will completely follow the storyline of the book, however, if it doesn't, fans could be left heartbroken by the tragic Mark Darcy twist revealed halfway through.
Whatever happens, everyone is very excited for the ultimate rom-com heroine to return and in light of this exciting news, it feels like time for a Bridget Jones movie marathon with the girls!
Where to watch Bridget Jones in Australia?
The good news is that Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, and Bridget Jones's Baby are ALL available on Australian streaming services.
You can stream Bridget Jones's Diary on BINGE, Paramount+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason is available on Paramount+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Finally, you can stream Bridget Jones's Baby on BINGE, Paramount+, Prime Video and Apple TV+.
