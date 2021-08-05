A TV WEEK Hall of Fame legend. Getty

While the cause of his death is yet to be officially confirmed, Brian had been long battling cancer, five different types to be exact.

Having beaten melanoma, prostate, bowel and throat cancer over the years the TV star revealed to Channel Nine in 2020 he had recently been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Despite beating cancer four times previously Brian revealed he didn’t want any major surgery to treat the kidney cancer and wanted to let nature take its course.

His wife of 54 years, Mardi, and his daughters, Jody and Nicole, were by his side when he passed.

Brian was the country's longest serving news presenter. Nine

An outpouring of grief, love and respect is already flowing for the dual TV WEEK Gold Logie winner.

Karl Stefanovic said it best when he called Brian "an absolute legend".

"A gentleman and a total professional who provided guidance and inspiration for so many colleagues and generations who followed," he said.

Meanwhile David Campbell tweeted: "Brian Henderson has passed away. A legendary broadcaster and true gentleman. RIP to one of the greats."