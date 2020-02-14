The Norwegian Jewel has rubbished claims that its cruise ship docked in Sydney is in lockdown over fears a coronavirus case among its passengers.
Reports were circulating Friday morning that NSW Health were in the process of testing a
Singaporean man onboard the ship, however a spokesperson for the cruise operator says this is simply not true.
WATCH: Coronavirus fears on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Sydney
A spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au: “This morning there were various false media reports related to an illness onboard our ship,”
“There is absolutely no truth to those stories. We have no guests with any respiratory-related illness onboard.
“The vessel remains in operation, and all guests onboard are in good health.”
Supplied
Meanwhile a rep for NSW Health confirmed that “one person has been tested for respiratory illness onboard with results expected this afternoon”.
The department also revealed that nobody onboard has visited mainland China in the past 14 days, however would be subject to a screening regardless.
Getty
However, a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement “one person has been tested for respiratory illness onboard with results expected this afternoon”.
“As is routine in these circumstances, testing was done as a precaution, as there is no indication that the person is at particular risk of CoVID-19,” the spokesperson revealed.