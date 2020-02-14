The Norwegian Jewel has rubbished claims that its cruise ship docked in Sydney is in lockdown over fears a coronavirus case among its passengers. Supplied

Meanwhile a rep for NSW Health confirmed that “one person has been tested for respiratory illness onboard with results expected this afternoon”.



The department also revealed that nobody onboard has visited mainland China in the past 14 days, however would be subject to a screening regardless.

Japan has confirmed its first death from the coronavirus outbreak, hours after confirming 44 more cases on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo. Getty

However, a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement “one person has been tested for respiratory illness onboard with results expected this afternoon”.



“As is routine in these circumstances, testing was done as a precaution, as there is no indication that the person is at particular risk of CoVID-19,” the spokesperson revealed.