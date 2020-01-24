The Queen has been forced to pull out of attending an annual event, after it was revealed she had reportedly fallen ill. Getty

The member of her security staff reportedly told reporters that Her Majesty could not attend the annual meet and greet this year because she was “not feeling up to it.”

The gathering, which took place at West Newton Village Hall, involves light refreshments, including tea and cakes, before listening to a speech.

This year’s speech was presented by BBC newsreader Huw Edwards.

Her Majesty was supposed to meet with the ladies at the Sandringham Women’s Institute in Norfolk on Thursday, when she decided to cancel 30 minutes beforehand. Getty

Her Majesty’s cancelled appointment comes after she a tumultuous week of drama, following Harry and Meghan’s news they have decided to step down as senior royals.

Ahead of the royal couple’s recent reunion in Canada, they shared an emotional Instagram message to their Sussex Royal account detailing Prince Harry's "love for Africa".

Prince Harry met with African leaders when he attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, an event which aimed to deliver more investment, jobs and growth to the region.

Later that day, the Duke left the UK to reunite with Meghan and baby Archie in Canada.

On Instagram, they wrote: “This morning at the UK-Africa Investment Summit, hosted by the UK Government, The Duke of Sussex met with leaders from Malawi, Mozambique and Morocco - touching on investment in renewable energy, jobs, tourism, and environmental issues.

The couple's emotional post comes as they get ready to move out of their senior royal roles by the spring.

Last week, after crisis talks, the Queen announced that she hoped "that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."