Four Australians are feared to have contracted the deadly coronavirus, which has forced Chinese cities into lockdown and a 1000-bed hospital to be built in just five days.
WATCH: CHINESE AUTHORITIES WORK ROUND THE CLOCK TO CONTAIN DEADLY CORONAVIRUS
It's been reported that two people from QLD and two from NSW have been placed into quarantine at an Australian hospital after arriving home from the Chinese city of Wuhun this week, where the coronavirus was originally diagnosed.
The four patients presented flu-like conditions similar to that of the virus upon their arrival.
Seven News reports that Australian researchers are 'working round the clock' to develop a vaccine, however, it's expected to take up to six months to make.
As for China, authorities are working on the incredible, by building a 1000-patient hospital in just five days, while also locking-down 14 cities across the panicked nation.