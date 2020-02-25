Baboons were on the loose in Sydney on Tuesday after making their 'escape [from] medical research facility.'
MUST WATCH: BABOONS ON THE LOOSE NEAR SYDNEY HOSPITAL
Witnesses contacted 2GB radio host, Ben Fordham, with sightings of the three animals in wandering around Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown, a stone's throw from the Sydney CBD.
An onslaught of police rescue vehicles arrived at the scene just after 5:30pm to search for the unusual escapees.
A spokesperson confirmed, 'the animals had been successfully contained shortly after and that crews would work with experts to return them to the facility.'
It's understood the primates are part of research trials at the hospital.