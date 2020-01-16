Brad Pitt is on top of the world right now Getty

'She would love nothing more than to leave Brad and his phoney buddies to rot in California while she and the kids pursue a more intellectual and worthy life overseas,' they add noting that Brad has previously blocked her wishes to move to Europe as it would mean less time spent with their children Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

'But she still has an ego, and being treated like some type of evil black sheep has got her blood boiling big-time!' they conclude.

And that's not where her problems end.

Brad and Jennifer Aniston’s romantic reunion is literally making Angelina Jolie sick, according to a shock report out last week.

Amid her divorce battles with ex Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s weight has plummeted, claims American publication Globe.

‘She used to eat half a bowl of cereal in the morning and a small salad and piece of pizza later on in the day, but she can’t stomach even that anymore,’ the insider alleged to the publication.

‘The sight and smell of food seems to turn her stomach, which is in knots over her ongoing custody war with Brad,’ the insider adds.

According to the insider Ange is seething that Brad is friends again with his ex wife Jennifer Aniston and seeing them together is making her ill.

‘She hates that they’re friends again, and hearing how flirtatious they’ve gotten has driven her to distraction,’ the insider spills.

The source also claims that the actress is busying herself to prepare to fight for full custody of their six children again.

Angelina Jolie has not commented on the claims.