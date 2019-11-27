Three years on from his dramatic split with wife Angelina Jolie, Brad, 55, has been spending a lot of time with the 30-year-old, and this time it was none other than Kanye West who brought them together.

Brad and Alia were pictured looking cosy in the Hollywood Bowl’s VIP box where they watched West's one-night-only Nebuchadnezzar opera.

Getty

It’s been a busy week for the duo.

They’ve checked out exhibitions, hit up parties and shared a romantic dinner at David Chang's Korean-fusion restaurant Majordōmo.

An eyewitness told The Sun, “They were sharing drinks and food at a corner table in the early evening and seemed to be enjoying each other's company.

"They were alone and it appeared they knew each other fairly well, nobody could believe their eyes."