Angelina is protective of the kids

“He also has to satisfy the courts he’s still sober, too, plus prove he’s learned from the mistakes he’s freely admitted making.”

Brad and Ange share six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. However as Maddox is legally an adult, the custody battle pertains only to the other five children.

Although it’s been more than three years since their shock separation, the pair are still trying to iron out the details of their custody arrangements. And despite having “spent so much cash on lawyers”, the source says there appears to be “no end in sight”.

“The sheer distrust and dislike they have towards each other only makes each of them more determined to come out on top – and they are saying money’s no object until a final decision is made.”

According to the source, Angelina’s “burning desire to move abroad” – and take the kids with her – is a key reason the negotiations have hit a standstill.

Shiloh is growing up fast

“The only thing keeping her and the kids in LA is the court’s order they need to be near Brad for visits on weekends plus two to three days a week,” the source explains.

But the source says Brad “refuses point blank” to grant the request.

“LA is the kids’ home and he’ll be damned if he’s going to fly around the world for partial visitation.

“He also makes the argument that he’s paid many millions over the years in child support – something that Angelina bitterly contests.”

Both Brad and Ange are said to be busily putting forward their court filings, including “what they each consider fair given the other’s demands”.

“Brad’s very frustrated and claims Angelina is being totally unreasonable, but she’s more determined than ever to dig in.

“She’ll never forget or forgive what he put the family through and thinks he has an incredible nerve to try and call any shots – however much he may claim to have turned his life around.”

Brad has cleaned up his life Getty

Angelina Jolie has just revealed that two of her and Brad Pitt’s daughters have recently undergone surgery.

The actress made the surprise admission about Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, in a Time magazine essay in honour of International Women’s Day.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery,” the 44-year-old wrote.

“They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of.”

Angelina also revealed that her other daughter Vivienne, 11, was a great support to her sisters during the trying time.

“My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time,” she wrote. “I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

According to reports, these surgeries are also the reason Brad skipped last month’s BAFTAs. The actor was instead by the side of his recovering daughters.

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!