Brad, Angelina and the kids in happier times Getty

Ever since the plane incident in 2016 where Brad allegedly got into an altercation with eldest son Maddox, 18, Angelina has allegedly not made it easy for the kids to have a positive relationship with their father.

“But Brad has done a lot of work on himself the last few years,” adds the source.

“He’s proven he’s a new man and that he will be a better father. So when Angie asked the kids how they felt about spending Thanksgiving with their father, they were open to it,” adds the source.

Brad and Ange have recently defrosted their relationship Getty

The only child that won’t be spending the holidays with Brad is Maddox, who reportedly still has a frosty relationship with him.

He’s currently attending college in South Korea so will likely stay there.

According to the source, the kids are in for a treat with Brad organising a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings!

Will Ange let Brad see the kids more often? Getty

The report comes amid a time of change for Brad. The star and Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat have sparked romance rumours after they were spotted 'hanging out' in California.

The Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood actor was seen with the comedian at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles over the weekend, which is one of many reported outings the pair have been on recently.

However, a source close to the handsome actor has insisted that there are no romantic feelings between the pair, telling PEOPLE: "They are absolutely just friends."