Bonnie and Matt (pictured) have split. Instagram

Bonnie and Matthew went public in March, telling their Instagram followers “[it] doesn’t get much better than this”.

Before finding love with Matt, Bonnie briefly dated model-turned-tradie, Brenton Goldsack, after growing close during lockdown.

The pair remained tight-lipped over their split earlier this year.

Bonnie’s relationship with Brenton came just weeks after she publicly confirmed her split from former partner, rugby star Jordan Simi, whom she dated for a year.

“Nothing compares to the pain of a broken heart, not even the SAS course." Seven

“Jordan and I decided to separate a while back, I’m focusing on moving forward and some exciting career opportunities that are coming up,’’ she told the Herald Sun last year.

The Masked Singer star said she was instead choosing to focus on her acting and singing career.

“With everything that we are going through, this year has been one for crazy lows, but I have been mindfully focusing on what’s best for me and how I can reach my full potential,” she told the publication.

