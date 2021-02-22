"It’s been an amazing year for us!" Instagram

The pandemic has brought many challenges, how has Bondi Beach been impacted?

It’s been similar to what it’s been for everyone else on the planet – difficult and different. Bondi was put on show when the coronavirus kicked off in Australia.

Obviously there was that massive crowd that went to the beach when people were asked to stay home.

Even though the lifeguards can’t control people’s attitude towards the pandemic, a lot of work was put into additional controls to maintain a safe beach environment and to adapt to the changing climate.

Last year, you were promoted. How are you finding the extra responsibility?

Yes, at the start of the 2019-2020 seasons I was promoted to Coordinator, Lifeguard Services.

I started lifeguarding with Waverley Council in 2001, and have been a ‘feet in sand, water’s edge lifeguard’ for 20 years and think of myself as being very experienced.

I’m ready to lead, help and support the team for whatever comes our way.

What do you love about your job?

There are so many rewarding elements to my job: working at the beach, maintaining my fitness, working in an energetic, fun team, and being able to help people enjoy the beach.

