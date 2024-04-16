Mourners lay flowers for Bondi Junction stabbing victims. Getty

Cauchi's mother, Michele, also spoke out regarding the mental health of her son, revealing he had been under doctor's care for about 18 years, receiving treatment for mental illness.

"If he was in his right mind he would be absolutely devastated at what he has done, but he obviously was not in his right mind, he had been triggered into some kind of psychosis and lost touch with reality," Mrs Cauchi said.

"This is a parent's absolute nightmare when they have a child with mental illness, that something like this would happen, and my heart goes out to the people my son has hurt."

Cauchi was described by his father as a "very sick boy" and had been since he was a teenager. The family said they had done all they could to help him.

“He is my son and I am loving a monster,” Mr Cauchi said. “To you, he is a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy.”

"I love my son. I made myself a servant to my son when I found out he had a mental illness. I became his servant.

"I did everything because I love that boy... you have no idea how beautiful this boy is."