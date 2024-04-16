If you’re struggling, know that help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or text 0477 131 114 or chat online onlifeline.org.au
On April 13, 2024, six victims were murdered in a tragic stabbing attack at Bondi Junction Westfield. Queensland man Joel Cauchi was held responsible for the murders and was shot dead by NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott on the scene.
Now, Cauchi's father Andrew Cauchi has spoken out regarding the tragic attack that has affected so many lives across the globe.
Mr Cauchi was interviewed by reporters outside his home in Toowoomba, Queensland, apologising for the actions of his "tormented" son as he appeared visibly emotional.
"He was a tormented soul, tormented, and frustrated, and I'm sorry that he's done this to your children and this nation," the 76-year-old said through tears.
The father of the Bondi Junction killer expressed his condolences to those who were killed and injured as well as the families affected.
"I'm extremely sorry. I'm heartbroken for you... this is so horrendous that I can't even explain it," Mr Cauchi said.
"There's nothing I can say, there is nothing I can say that will take away the pain that my son has caused."
Mourners lay flowers for Bondi Junction stabbing victims.
Getty
Cauchi's mother, Michele, also spoke out regarding the mental health of her son, revealing he had been under doctor's care for about 18 years, receiving treatment for mental illness.
"If he was in his right mind he would be absolutely devastated at what he has done, but he obviously was not in his right mind, he had been triggered into some kind of psychosis and lost touch with reality," Mrs Cauchi said.
"This is a parent's absolute nightmare when they have a child with mental illness, that something like this would happen, and my heart goes out to the people my son has hurt."
Cauchi was described by his father as a "very sick boy" and had been since he was a teenager. The family said they had done all they could to help him.
“He is my son and I am loving a monster,” Mr Cauchi said. “To you, he is a monster. To me, he was a very sick boy.”
"I love my son. I made myself a servant to my son when I found out he had a mental illness. I became his servant.
"I did everything because I love that boy... you have no idea how beautiful this boy is."