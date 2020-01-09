The couple appeared anxious at their first public engagement since their holiday Getty

According to Judi, the couple were shy and showed signs of anxiety during the visit to Canada House.

“In many ways they made this look like a more personal visit, with Meghan even carrying her own coat over her right arm on the way out, meaning any ‘royal’ waves were constricted to some more tentative and even shy-looking greeting gestures to the crowds.”

Harry and Meghan left Canada House hand-in-hand Getty

However, they appear as loved-up as ever, staying close and holding hands.

Judi added: “All the normal touch rituals between them might have appeared unchanged, with the couple using loving gazes and hand-holding to suggest they are still in the romantic stages of their relationship.

“There did seem to have been a subtle shift in Harry’s approach, plus some gestures that could have hinted at suppressed anxiety.”

They kept each other close during the visit Getty

However, while Meghan seemed shy on her return to public duties, the former actress also looked happy to be making the visit to Canada House.

“Meghan’s smile suggested genuine happiness to be visiting their hosts although her hair touch at chin level did also look like a partial cut-off gesture, hinting at some shyness outside the venue.”

The couple announced they were stepping back from their royal roles the next day Getty

The couple's demeanour was no doubt influenced by their impending announcement to quit the roles as "senior" members of the royal family, which they announced unexpectedly on Wednesday.

In a statement on the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram, they said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

They continued: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

Harry and Archie on holiday in Canada last month Instagram

Members of the royal family, including the Queen, were said to have been blindsided by the couple's announcement.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said the fact palace officials said they were "disappointed" is "pretty strong".

"I think it indicates a real strength of feeling in the palace tonight - maybe not so much about what has been done but about how it has been done - and the lack of consultation I think will sting.

"This is clearly a major rift between Harry and Meghan on one part, and the rest of the Royal Family on the other."